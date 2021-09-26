Rob Gronkowski Injury: Buccaneers Tight End Returns Against Rams

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (6:40 p.m. ET): Rob Gronkowski returned to the sideline following a trip back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ locker room.

Original story: Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams with an undisclosed injury.

Gronkowski suffered a hard hit to his side by Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis at SoFi Stadium. He walked to the blue medical tent and then left for the locker room while being assisted by a trainer.

You can watch the hit here.

FOX Sports’ Erin Andrews said on the broadcast that it was unclear what the injury was, but specifically mentioned it could be either his ribs or his back.

The Buccaneers, who trailed the Rams at the time of the hit, are set to travel to Gillette Stadium for a Week 4 game against the New England Patriots.