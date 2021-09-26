NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots on Sunday lost one of their most important players to what appeared to be a serious injury.

Veteran running back James White was carted off the Gillette Stadium field after suffering a hip injury during the second quarter of New England’s Week 3 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

The Patriots quickly ruled White out for the remainder of the game.

As he was loaded onto the cart, White’s Patriots teammates came over to offer their support. Former Patriots receiver Chris Hogan, now with the Saints, did so, as well.

Patriots team (and Chris Hogan) comes over to support James White as he?s carted off. pic.twitter.com/19ZTeWEupu — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 26, 2021

White, who re-signed with the Patriots on a one-year, $2.46 million contract this past offseason, entered Sunday as the Patriots’ leader in catches (12) and receiving yards (94). The 29-year-old also has provided crucial on-field support to rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

With White out, the Patriots will rely on lead back Damien Harris, second-year pro J.J. Taylor and special teamer Brandon Bolden. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game but will provide depth moving forward if White misses significant time.