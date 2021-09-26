James White Injury: Ex-NFL Doctor Shares Grim Outlook On Patriots RB

NESN Logo Sign In

James White’s injury didn’t look good to the untrained eye, but the trained eye was able to corroborate those beliefs.

During the second quarter of the New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints game, White had to be carted off after suffering a hip injury while being brought down. It took the Patriots seconds after getting him into the locker room to rule him out, which is never a good sign.

Former NFL team doctor David J. Chao shared his initial read on the injury, and it is bleak.

“By video a Tua and FitzMagic type right hip injury. Expect more like Fitz with subluxation than Tua with dislocation. In any case, expect IR coming,” Chao tweeted.

Ryan Fitzpatrick sustained his injury earlier this season, and is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. Tua Tagovailoa’s hip injury cut his 2019 season short.

Either way, hip injuries can be tough for running backs to return to normalcy from. White is 29, which is on the older side by running back standards, but still is an efficient pass-catching back. The Patriots surely will be holding their breath.