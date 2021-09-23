James White Shares Simple Message For Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, MASS. — Rhamondre Stevenson currently is going through what so many young Patriots running backs have endured over the years.

But the promising rookie has a willing — and capable — mentor in James White.

Stevenson excelled during training camp and the preseason, to the point he made Sony Michel expendable and earned a top backup role in Week 1 — a rarity for a rookie Patriots running back. But the fourth-round pick struggled in his debut, committing one fumble and blowing multiple blocks before landing on the bench.

Consequently, Stevenson was inactive last Sunday against the New York Jets, with sophomore J.J. Taylor, who didn’t play in the opener, taking his place on the gameday roster.

White, a captain, was asked Thursday what his message for Stevenson has been.

“A lot of us in the running back room, currently, kind of have been through similar situations,” the 29-year-old said. “I tell him, ‘Just keep practicing hard, when your opportunity comes you just have to be ready to show the coaches you can do it in practice. And, at some point, I’m sure we’re gonna need you during the season, so you just gotta be ready.’ “

Stevenson seemingly has taken his freshman challenges head-on.