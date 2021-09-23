What Aaron Boone Is Saying About Pivotal Yankees-Red Sox Series

NESN Logo Sign In

We’ll just state the obvious: This is a huge weekend for the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

As of Wednesday night, the Sox hold the top wild card spot, leading the Yankees, who own the second spot, by two games. New York’s hold on the second wild card is slim, as the Toronto Blue Jays, who are in action Thursday, trail by just half a game.

So, a ton is at stake when the Red Sox and Yankees meet for three games this weekend at Fenway Park.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone knows it. How could he not?

“This is who we’re up against, fighting for the same thing,” Boone said Wednesday, via The New York Post. “You should want it no other way. We’re gonna find out (who’s the best). When you’re fighting for a couple spots (among) a few teams, the fact you get to settle it mano a mano on the field, that’s the way it should be. Hopefully we get where we want to go by playing good baseball.”

It’s not far fetched to say the Red Sox could completely bury the Yankees’ playoff hopes this weekend with a sweep. New York winning all three games obviously would not be good for Boston, but wouldn’t be quite as devastating.

Either way, this is going to be a fun one.