Why Patriots Already Might Regret Trading Sony Michel Before Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Damien Harris has a promising future, but he can’t do everything. And the third-year running back hasn’t been especially durable during his young NFL career.

So, a two-back system, something that’s become popular across the NFL, would make sense for the Patriots this season, right?

Yes, and New England clearly feels the same way. The Patriots seemingly entered Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins prepared to use Harris and talented rookie Rhamondre Stevenson as a tandem, with Harris receiving the lion’s share of the carries. James White would serve in passing and third-down situations, with Brandon Bolden mostly used on special teams.

That’s fine. You could nitpick the decision to make J.J. Taylor inactive after his impressive preseason, but someone had to sit.

Here’s the problem: The Patriots abandoned that strategy entirely once Stevenson fumbled (well, it wasn’t really a fumble) in the first quarter. You could argue the subsequent over-using of Harris resulted in late-game fatigue that led to his game-changing fumble.

The Patriots were scared of playing Stevenson because of his fumble, and the once-loaded backfield essentially morphed into a ton of Harris, some White and barely any Bolden. That’s not sustainable.

Consequently, it’s impossible not to wonder how things would look if Sony Michel were in town. Of course, New England traded the 2018 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams during the preseason.