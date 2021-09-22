NESN Logo Sign In

A new player debuted at New England Patriots practice Wednesday afternoon. A few hours later, the team revealed his identity.

The Patriots announced the signing of offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp to their practice squad. He practiced for the first time Wednesday, wearing No. 62.

Eldrenkamp actually is a familiar face, even if most Patriots fans likely wouldn’t recognize his name. He signed a future contract with New England after the 2018 season and was with the team until May 2019.

The 27-year-old Washington product also has spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts since entering the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2017. He appeared in two games for the Colts last season, playing 10 snaps on special teams.

The Patriots hosted Eldrenkamp for a free agent visit earlier this week. They also signed rookie center Drake Jackson to their practice squad on Tuesday.

New England will host the New Orleans Saints this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.