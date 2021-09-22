Why Mac Jones’ Patriots Teammates Are ‘Extremely Confident’ In Rookie

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Earlier this week, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said he trusts rookie quarterback Mac Jones “completely.”

He’s not alone in that.

Despite Jones’ lack of NFL experience, multiple Patriots teammates on Wednesday said they have full faith in their first-year signal-caller.

It helps, they said, that Jones is so confident in himself.

“First off, Mac’s confidence is on a 10,” safety Adrian Phillips said. “He’s a different dude, and seeing that from a rookie is cool. … (I see that) in the locker room, just how laid back he is. He talks to everybody in the locker room, and he just wants to be a part of the conversation. You see him playing music in his head. … He’s just super relaxed for a rookie. A lot of times, you see rookies come in and they don’t really want to say too, too much, but he’s comfortable being in the conversation and just being one of the guys.

“And he’s my starting quarterback, so my confidence (in him) is through the roof.”

Right guard Shaq Mason said he’s “extremely confident” in Jones.