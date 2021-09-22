Absurd Graphic Shows How Many Players Tom Brady Has Thrown TDs To

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady has 21 years in the NFL under his belt. And a ton of touchdowns.

At this point, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback probably has forgotten the names of some of the receivers on the other end of them.

Allow the Twitter account Patriots Dynasty Info to remind him about the 87 players (!!) who have caught a touchdown from the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Obviously Rob Gronkowski takes the cake at 102 touchdowns, with Julian Edelman (41), Randy Moss (40) and Wes Welker (38) following that up.

I know this is subject to change, but I was curious to see what it'd look like. Here's an infographic with every receiver to catch a TD pass from @TomBrady. So far.



Absolute bananas. pic.twitter.com/ywzgQKFhul — Patriots Dynasty (@PatsDynastyInfo) September 21, 2021

That’s something.

And the craziest part is that the list is only going to grow, especially with every year the 44-year-old decides to move the goal posts regarding how long he plans play.