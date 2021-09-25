How Julian Edelman Helped Jakobi Meyers Become His Patriots Successor

Meyers, who joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019, spent his first two pro seasons closely studying the three-time Super Bowl winner — his routes, his releases, his study habits, his professionalism, his tenacity. When Edelman landed on injured reserve last November, the grizzled veteran would give Meyers constant pointers, helping the latter navigate his suddenly significant role.

“When Jakobi first got (to New England), you saw that he had an ability,” Edelman said. “He had a shiftiness. He was a natural great route-runner, great with the ball in his hands. A lot of what he had to work on was the mental part of the game, the confidence. And to see him right now gaining confidence and becoming the player he is — blocking well, going out there doing the dirty things that you have to do, as guys in that spot have had to do for years in this offense — I’m super proud of him.”

Meyers acknowledged his initial lack of confidence — not in himself, but in his ability to properly operate within the Patriots’ system.

In his first season, his primary focus was on not losing his job, as he knew then-quarterback Tom Brady had little patience for rookie mistakes. He made the Patriots’ roster again in 2020 but entered that season marooned near the bottom of the depth chart. Over the first five games of his sophomore campaign, Meyers played a grand total of 22 snaps, catching one pass for 7 yards.

“I always felt like I could play, but I wasn’t confident as far as executing my responsibility, if that makes sense,” Meyers said Friday. “I knew what type of talent I had, what kind of player I was. But as far as going out there and doing the right thing when the team needed me, that one took a little bit longer. Day 1, I thought I was good enough. It just it took a lot longer to be like, ‘You know what you’re doing. If the coaches just put you in any situation, you can go out there and make that happen.’ “

That shift finally came midway through last season, when a N’Keal Harry concussion thrust Meyers into the lineup in Week 7. That game — a blowout home loss to the San Francisco 49ers — also proved to be the last of Edelman’s storied career, as lingering knee injuries sidelined him for good the following week.

With no Edelman, no Harry and no production to speak of from New England’s meager tight end group, Meyers quickly became the bell cow of the Patriots’ passing attack. He hardly left the field for the rest of the season, forcing Harry — a first-round pick one year earlier — into a reserve role upon his return. Although the Patriots’ Cam Newton-led offense struggled to move the ball through the air, Meyers thrived.

Over the final 11 weeks, Meyers ranked 15th among all NFL receivers in both receptions (58) and receiving yards (722) and in the top 10 in yards per route run, nearly equaling the output of every other Patriots pass-catcher combined. In his third career start, Meyers celebrated his 24th birthday by hauling in 12 receptions on 14 targets for 169 yards in a Monday night win over the New York Jets. He also threw two touchdown passes in subsequent victories over the Baltimore Ravens and Jets, showcasing the arm that made him a star high school QB in his home state of Georgia.