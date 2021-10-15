NFL Sunday Slips: Bettor Has $100,000 Wager Against Patriots In Week 3 Imagine wagering that much money on Jameis Winston by Sam Panayotovich September 26 Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Another NFL Sunday is upon us.

Bettors are flocking into casinos around the United States or logging into their mobile betting apps to scratch that last-minute itch before games kick off at 1 p.m. ET. And bookmakers are doing their best to balance money and liability behind the counter.

This is the place for big bets, notable line moves and late-breaking injury news.

Here are the “Sunday Slips” for Week 3 of the NFL:

— The old adage says “there’s no place like home.” That hasn’t exactly been the case for NFL home teams so far this football season. Through 32 true home games, home teams are just 15-17 (47%) straight up and 12-20 (38%) against the spread.

Home field advantage has been declining for about 15 years or so thanks to first-class travel and modern technology. Bookmakers used to say that home field was worth around three points, but the current day metrics have it closer to about 1.8 points on average.

“You wonder how far home field advantage can slide,” PointsBet trading director Jay Croucher told NESN. “Will it only be worth one point in six years? It’s always going to account for something, but I wonder if we’ve reached the bottom point. We’re probably in the zone now at 1.5 to 2 points, but it‘ll be interesting to see whether or not the decline continues.”

Somebody doesn’t believe in the New England Patriots this week. A bettor at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas wagered $100,000 on the New Orleans Saints +3.

“He’s been a regular customer of mine for years,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews told NESN. “He wins and loses like anyone else. I think we’re about even with him. Maybe slightly ahead with the juice on our side.”

Imagine riding a three-hour Jameis Winston rollercoaster for six figures. Sheesh.

Notable NFL Week 3 bets:

$100,000 on Saints +3 at South Point

$85,000 on Chiefs -6.5 at BetMGM

$30,000 on Football Team +8 at Westgate SuperBook

$1,000 a point on Bears +6.5 at PointsBet

Biggest line moves:

CIN-PIT 46 to 43

Football Team +9.5 to +7

Bengals +5 to +2.5

IND-TEN 49.5 to 47

Rams +2 to PK

Lions +9 to +7.5

Not many bettors are rushing to the window to bet the Jacksonville Jaguars. They’ve lost two games by a combined 26 points and now they’re catching over a touchdown at home against the upstart Arizona Cardinals. Calling the Cardinals a popular road favorite is an understatement.

“We need the Jags to get inside the number,” WynnBET senior trader Motoi Pearson told NESN. “That’s our first priority. All will be right in the world if Jacksonville covers. I find comfort in that.”

Lastly, if you’re a fan of betting on stable offensive lines, you may want to steer clear of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. They were already starting two rookies and Elgton Jenkins has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Remember, star left tackle David Bakhtiari is also on the PUP list.

“We’re still going to need San Francisco,” Westgate SuperBook executive director John Murray told NESN. “Everybody is on Green Bay and that should continue. We’ve got about a 4-to-1 ticket count on the dog. The public can’t get enough of Aaron Rodgers getting points. Especially in primetime.”