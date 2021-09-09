Red Sox Rumors: Connor Seabold, Kaleb Ort Added To Taxi Squad

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are about to begin their penultimate road trip of the season, and it appears two notable pitchers will be with them.

According to the Worcester Telegram’s Joe McDonald, Boston made a few additions to the taxi squad, including Connor Seabold and Kaleb Ort.

There are limitations on what the taxi squad players are allowed to do, but if nothing else, they provide options in case the Red Sox need to make a last-minute roster move. That’s important in this instance because Boston’s current road swing takes the club to Chicago and Seattle, and it’s near-impossible to recall a player at the last minute for a game in the Pacific Northwest.

Seabold was acquired along with Nick Pivetta in the trade that sent Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman to the Philadelphia Phillies last season. Seabold had some health challenges to start the season, but rebounded nicely and has looked sharp for Triple-A Worcester this season, posting a 1.06 WHIP and .201 opponents batting average. He is the organization’s No. 8 prospect, according to SoxProspects.

Ort, 29, is no longer regarded as a prospect, but is an interesting hurler in part because the Red Sox claimed him off waivers from the New York Yankees organization. Exclusively a reliever, Ort has been the WooSox’s closer this season and has a pitch mix that could play at the big league level.

Again, the Red Sox would have to make roster moves in order to add either to the active roster. But should the situation arise, both Seabold and Ort will be around.

Catcher Chris Hermann and utilityman Jack López also were added to the taxi squad, according to McDonald.