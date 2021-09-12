Red Sox Wrap: Boston Overcomes Extra-Inning Drama To Beat White Sox

Despite all the drama, the Red Sox pulled another one out.
It took extra innings and four lead changes, but Boston overcame it all to defeat the Chicago White Sox 9-8 in the tenth inning, getting Josh Taylor out of a jam that saw runners on first and third with no outs.
With the win, Boston improves to 81-63, while the White Sox fall to 81-60.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Travis Shaw was a late addition to the lineup, getting plugged in at designated hitter after J.D. Martinez got scratched for the second night in a row due to back spasms. He was ready to go, though.
Shaw had a three-run home run in the third to give Boston plenty of insurance, but when the bullpen took over for rookie Connor Seabold after three innings and gave up the lead, Shaw provided what ended up being the game-winning RBI in the 10th inning.
With their continued COVID-19 struggles, it’s sort of commendable things were this close against another top team in the American League. And even better — while still shorthanded, the Red Sox found another way to win again against a top team in the American League.
STARS OF THE GAME
— In addition to Shaw, a late-game lift came from reliever Garrett Whitlock. He was one of seven pitchers to take the mound for the Red Sox, but was the most productive of the bunch, going two innings with just one hit given up to get them through the eighth and ninth.
— Xander Bogaerts made perhaps his best play of the year on defense in the bottom of the ninth. Prior to that he worked two walks at the plate, scoring a run in the third.
— Kiké Hernández scored Boston’s first run of the game after starting off a seven-run rally in the third inning. Later, his sacrifice fly scored Jack López to tie things up. Hernández finished 2-for-4 with a run and RBI.
