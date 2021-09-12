Red Sox Wrap: Boston Overcomes Extra-Inning Drama To Beat White Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Despite all the drama, the Red Sox pulled another one out.

It took extra innings and four lead changes, but Boston overcame it all to defeat the Chicago White Sox 9-8 in the tenth inning, getting Josh Taylor out of a jam that saw runners on first and third with no outs.

With the win, Boston improves to 81-63, while the White Sox fall to 81-60.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Travis Shaw was a late addition to the lineup, getting plugged in at designated hitter after J.D. Martinez got scratched for the second night in a row due to back spasms. He was ready to go, though.

Shaw had a three-run home run in the third to give Boston plenty of insurance, but when the bullpen took over for rookie Connor Seabold after three innings and gave up the lead, Shaw provided what ended up being the game-winning RBI in the 10th inning.

With their continued COVID-19 struggles, it’s sort of commendable things were this close against another top team in the American League. And even better — while still shorthanded, the Red Sox found another way to win again against a top team in the American League.