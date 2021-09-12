CT Sun Wrap: Winning Streak Improves To 12 With Defeat Of Mercury

One winning streak had to end Saturday — and it belonged to the Phoenix Mercury.
With a 76-67 win, the Sun snapped a 10-game streak for Phoenix while improving their own to 12 games. Connecticut is now 24-6 on the season, while the Mercury drop to 19-11.
You can view the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
A disastrous third quarter nearly blew everything the Sun had built through a dominant first half. The Sun missed 13 shots that would have totaled an additional 29 points in the frame as the Mercury outscored them 12-10.
That was just a snapshot of a miserable shooting night, as the Sun finished with just 37.5 percent shooting from the field. Luckily, they made up for it by hitting 10-of-23 attempts from deep and 18-of-19 from the line.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Jasmine Thomas held it down in the first quarter, notching 12 points for the Sun. She didn’t add any more in that half but her effort laid the foundation for a second frame that saw the visitors lead by as many as 11 points.
— Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Jonquel Jones logged a double-double. This time, it was by way of 12 points and 16 rebounds.
— We would be remiss to not mention Brittney Griner, who scored a game-high 25 points — including a slam dunk — and logged 12 rebounds for Phoenix.
WAGER WATCH
The books expected this one to be close, with the Sun set as the 3.5-point favorite. A $110 bet on Connecticut would have won $100.
ON DECK AT NESN
After two games on the road, the Sun are headed back home. They next play on Wednesday against the New York Liberty, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on NESN.