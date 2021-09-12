CT Sun Wrap: Winning Streak Improves To 12 With Defeat Of Mercury

NESN Logo Sign In

One winning streak had to end Saturday — and it belonged to the Phoenix Mercury.

With a 76-67 win, the Sun snapped a 10-game streak for Phoenix while improving their own to 12 games. Connecticut is now 24-6 on the season, while the Mercury drop to 19-11.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

A disastrous third quarter nearly blew everything the Sun had built through a dominant first half. The Sun missed 13 shots that would have totaled an additional 29 points in the frame as the Mercury outscored them 12-10.

That was just a snapshot of a miserable shooting night, as the Sun finished with just 37.5 percent shooting from the field. Luckily, they made up for it by hitting 10-of-23 attempts from deep and 18-of-19 from the line.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jasmine Thomas held it down in the first quarter, notching 12 points for the Sun. She didn’t add any more in that half but her effort laid the foundation for a second frame that saw the visitors lead by as many as 11 points.

— Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Jonquel Jones logged a double-double. This time, it was by way of 12 points and 16 rebounds.