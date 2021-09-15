Red Sox Wrap: Eighth-Inning Rally Lifts Boston To Win Over Mariners

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox broke out the bats in the eighth inning and it led them to a 8-4 victory over the host Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday night.

Boston, who now sits in a three-way tie for the American League Wild Card, improves to 82-65 on the season while Seattle falls to 78-67 with the loss.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox put together a much-needed rally during the eighth inning, scoring five runs on three hits with a pair of walks and one hit batter, and it propelled Boston to victory. Kyle Schwarber came away with a pinch-hit double to deep right field to drive in three runs and break open a previously-tied contest. Schwarber’s hit gave Boston a 5-2 lead with one out in the inning. It scored Xander Bogaerts (lead-off triple), Rafael Devers (walk) and Travis Shaw (walk). Alex Verdugo stepped to the plate immediately after Schwarber and cleared the bases with a two-run homer to provide some added insurance.

Boston brought nine batters to the plate in the eighth inning and benefitted from three extra-base hits. The Red Sox held a 7-2 lead entering the ninth inning.

— Alex Verdugo not only came away with Boston’s third home run of the game, but was one of three Red Sox batters (Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez) to record multiple hits. Verdugo finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and one run scored.