Rob Gronkowski Injury: Adam Schefter Offers Latest On Buccaneers Star

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski seems to be in line for an on-field return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Gronkowski briefly left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams with what was reported to be a rib injury. He would walk into the blue medical tent, back to the locker room, but soon return in a 34-24 loss at SoFi Stadium.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided the latest on Gronkowski on Monday night.

“X-rays on Bucs’ TE Rob Gronkowski’s ribs today were negative,” Schefter tweeted, citing sources. “Gronkowski looks likely to play Sunday night’s return game to New England.”

It will be the return game for both Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady after each having played for the Patriots. Brady, of course, spent two decades in New England and won six Super Bowls.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians explained how the team would be dealing with the “hoopla” that surrounds the primetime game on “Sunday Night Football.”