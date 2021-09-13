Ryan Fitzpatrick Injury: Update On QB, Cam Newton-To-Washington Theory

A tough blow for WFT and their seasoned signal-caller

by

It could be roughly a month, at least, before Ryan Fitzpatrick goes back under center for the Washington Football Team.

Fitzpatrick wasn’t long for his WFT debut Sunday due to a hip injury. Taylor Heinicke replaced the 38-year-old in Washington’s eventual 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at FedEx Field.

The 17th-year pro underwent an MRI on Monday, which revealed a hip subluxation, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Fitzpatrick soon will be placed on injured reserve, where he’ll reside for at least three weeks. The injury is not believed to be season-ending at this juncture.

Washington did make a move for a quarterback Monday, albeit a low-profile one. The team announced it has signed Kyle Shurmur, who spent the last two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, respectively, to the practice squad.

Head coach Ron Rivera on Monday noted the organization doesn’t plan on adding any more signal-callers outside of Shurmur. This effectively puts the kibosh on the possibility of free agent Cam Newton reuniting with his old coach in the nation’s capital.

More NFL:

Mike Vrabel Bluntly Calls Out Julio Jones After Titans’ Week 1 Loss
Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce
Previous Article

How Celtics Convinced Paul Pierce In Mid-2000s They Wouldn’t Trade Him
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones
Next Article

Watch Every Mac Jones Play From Patriots Rookie’s Impressive Debut

Picked For You

Related