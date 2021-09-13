Ryan Fitzpatrick Injury: Update On QB, Cam Newton-To-Washington Theory

NESN Logo Sign In

It could be roughly a month, at least, before Ryan Fitzpatrick goes back under center for the Washington Football Team.

Fitzpatrick wasn’t long for his WFT debut Sunday due to a hip injury. Taylor Heinicke replaced the 38-year-old in Washington’s eventual 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at FedEx Field.

The 17th-year pro underwent an MRI on Monday, which revealed a hip subluxation, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Fitzpatrick soon will be placed on injured reserve, where he’ll reside for at least three weeks. The injury is not believed to be season-ending at this juncture.

Washington did make a move for a quarterback Monday, albeit a low-profile one. The team announced it has signed Kyle Shurmur, who spent the last two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, respectively, to the practice squad.

Head coach Ron Rivera on Monday noted the organization doesn’t plan on adding any more signal-callers outside of Shurmur. This effectively puts the kibosh on the possibility of free agent Cam Newton reuniting with his old coach in the nation’s capital.