Was Tom Brady Being Sarcastic With This Comment About Bill Belichick?

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick both said seemingly nice things about each other this week, but we honestly have no idea what to make of either’s comments.
It all started Monday when Belichick was asked whether Brady — or any quarterback — realistically could play in the NFL at 50 years old. Belichick’s full, grumbly answer: “I’m sure Tom would know better than anybody. So, if anybody can do it, it’s probably him.”
Well, that audio was played for Brady during Monday night’s episode of “Let’s Go!“, a weekly Sirius XM show co-hosted by Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and longtime radio personality Jim Gray. Brady was asked for his response to the clip.
“I’ve always appreciated the encouraging words of Coach Belichick, and it’s served me pretty well,” Brady said.
The awkward audio was played Tuesday on WEEI during “The Greg Hill Show.” You can listen to it below.
So, was Brady being sarcastic? Was Belichick being genuine with his remarks?
Perhaps we’ll find out how these two really feel about each other in Seth Wickersham’s upcoming book about the Patriots dynasty.
Of course, New England will host Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 3 in a Week 4 matchup. Brady currently is on track to break a significant NFL record during his Foxboro return.