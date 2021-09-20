NESN Logo Sign In

Unless the Buccaneers offense endures atypical struggles over the next two weeks, Tom Brady probably will set a significant NFL record during his return to Gillette Stadium.

Before the start of the season, we told you to keep an eye on Brady’s passing yards ahead of the Week 4 matchup between Tampa Bay and the New England Patriots. The 44-year-old entered the 2021 campaign trailing Drew Brees by 1,154 yards for the NFL’s all-time passing yards record.

So, Brady only needed to average 300 yards per game in the first three weeks to be within 254 yards of the all-time mark when he takes the field in Foxboro.

Bad news, Patriots fans: Brady racked up 655 combined yards in Weeks 1 and 2, and now trails Brees’ record by only 499 yards. Barring either an absolute dud (or a 500-yard performance) in Week 3, the record will be within Brady’s realistic grasps Oct. 3.

Add the potential reactions of Patriots fans — and Brady himself — to the growing list of things we can’t wait to see during that primetime game.

Brady has been excellent this season for the Bucs, throwing for nine touchdowns with only two interceptions. The future Hall of Famer even has started talking about playing until he’s 50 years old.

As for the Patriots, they stand 1-1 through two games following Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. Brady’s heir, rookie Mac Jones, has earned rave reviews for his impressive, mistake-free performance.