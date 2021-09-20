Can Tom Brady Play Until He’s 50? Bill Belichick Offers His Two Cents

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick on Monday morning got periilously close to saying something nice about Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots head coach was asked whether it’s realistic for the 44-year-old Brady — or any quarterback, for that matter –to play until he’s 50 years old. Brady recently expressed confidence in his ability to still be playing in the NFL at the half-century mark.

“I?m sure Tom would know better than anybody,” Belichick said during a “Greg Hill Show” WEEI appearance. “So, if anybody can do it, it’s probably him.”

Hey, that’s much better than “Yeah, we’re just focusing on the players on our team and what we need to do to prepare for the Saints.”

Brady looked anything but 44 on Sunday, throwing five touchdowns in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Atlanta Falcons. The defending Super Bowl champions now are 2-0 on the young season.

Of course, Brady will make his return to Gillette Stadium on Oct. 3 when the Bucs visit the Patriots, who currently are 1-1 after Sunday’s win over the New York Jets.