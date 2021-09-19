Tom Brady Throws Five Touchdowns As Buccaneers Defeat Falcons

Tom Brady put together another vintage performance for the Buccaneers on Sunday, and it propelled Tampa Bay to a 48-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
The 44-year-old quarterback threw five touchdowns without an interception. He completed 66% of his passes (24-for-36) for 276 yards and most importantly helped the defending Super Bowl champions to their second straight win.
Brady threw a pair of touchdowns to tight end Rob Gronkowski, two more to Mike Evans and found fellow wideout Chris Godwin for his fifth and final touchdown strike.
Check out the highlights:
Tampa Bay, who entered the game as a 12-point favorite, covered against the spread while Brady made many fantasy football owners happy, as well.