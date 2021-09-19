Tom Brady Throws Five Touchdowns As Buccaneers Defeat Falcons

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady put together another vintage performance for the Buccaneers on Sunday, and it propelled Tampa Bay to a 48-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The 44-year-old quarterback threw five touchdowns without an interception. He completed 66% of his passes (24-for-36) for 276 yards and most importantly helped the defending Super Bowl champions to their second straight win.

Brady threw a pair of touchdowns to tight end Rob Gronkowski, two more to Mike Evans and found fellow wideout Chris Godwin for his fifth and final touchdown strike.

Tampa Bay, who entered the game as a 12-point favorite, covered against the spread while Brady made many fantasy football owners happy, as well.