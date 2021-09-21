NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are hitting their stride at the right time.

Boston enters its Tuesday night series-opener against the New York Mets winners of their last five contests and seemingly have done no wrong.

The offense has been cooking to the tune of a .306 batting average during the streak and have averaged an eye-popping 8.2 runs per game. The pitching staff has held their own with the starting rotation putting up a 4.30 ERA during the stretch while the bullpen has continued to shine with a 1.17 ERA.

To make matters better for the Red Sox, they have scored seven runs or more in each of the five wins matching the longest streak of sorts in 15 years.

For more on their impressive run, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.