Kyle Schwarber ‘Fits Right In,’ Has This Impact On Red Sox Teammates

Kyle Schwarber lets his baseball do the talking, and his teammates hear him loud and clear.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Sirius XM MLB Network Radio on Tuesday how the slugger leads by example with his approach to hitting. Schwarber is batting .325/.460/.550/1.010 with four home runs, eight RBIs in 22 games with the Red Sox. In addition to this impressive production, Schwarber is showing teammates the value of discipline and patience at the plate.

“We talk about professional at bats, right?” Cora said. “I think the guys around him have seen that you don’t have chase all the time, you don’t have to swing all the time. You look for your pitch and you lay off some of them, and it’s a 3-2 count. That’s what he has brought to the equation.

The Red Sox acquired Schwarber on July 29 from the Washington Nationals in a trade. Cora said Schwarber is meshing well with his teammates behind the scenes, too.

“As far as the clubhouse, he fits right in,” Cora continued. “He’s a grinder, he loves playing the game. It feels like he has been here for five years to be honest with you. And we’re very happy that he’s with us. Obviously happier that he’s going to be part of this equation in September, and I expect big things out of Kyle.”

With a .316/.453/.553 slash line in 21 games for the #RedSox, Kyle Schwarber is already having a big impact. #DirtyWater | @RedSox pic.twitter.com/KGR9qSYMKS — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) September 7, 2021

Schwarber’s arrival was Boston’s marquee move at the 2021 MLB trade deadline. His early success bodes well for the rest of the season and his chances of extending his tenure with the Red Sox to 2022 and perhaps beyond.