Christian McCaffrey Injury: Panthers Have Encouraging Update On Star

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian McCaffrey exited Thursday’s game with a hamstring injury, but it doesn’t appear it will keep him out long.

According to head coach Matt Rhule, via team reporter Darin Gantt, the Carolina Panthers are not expecting McCaffrey to go on injured reserve.

Now, there’s still the possibility that McCaffrey misses some time, but the fact that he’s not going on IR suggests he dodged anything serious. That’s very promising for both the team and player, especially after he missed 13 games last season with quad, ankle and shoulder injuries.

McCaffrey is a pivotal part of the Panthers offense, so you can bet they’ll be careful with him. Because he gets so many touches in both the running and passing game, he takes a beating pretty much every week. And while the Panthers can’t take things too slow with him, they are able to not have to force him back out right away.

Also helping is that the Panthers played on Thursday and won’t play again until Sunday, so he got a little extra downtime than what he otherwise would.