Christian McCaffrey Injury: Panthers Have Encouraging Update On Star

This is promising for McCaffrey and the Panthers

by

Christian McCaffrey exited Thursday’s game with a hamstring injury, but it doesn’t appear it will keep him out long.

According to head coach Matt Rhule, via team reporter Darin Gantt, the Carolina Panthers are not expecting McCaffrey to go on injured reserve.

Now, there’s still the possibility that McCaffrey misses some time, but the fact that he’s not going on IR suggests he dodged anything serious. That’s very promising for both the team and player, especially after he missed 13 games last season with quad, ankle and shoulder injuries.

McCaffrey is a pivotal part of the Panthers offense, so you can bet they’ll be careful with him. Because he gets so many touches in both the running and passing game, he takes a beating pretty much every week. And while the Panthers can’t take things too slow with him, they are able to not have to force him back out right away.

Also helping is that the Panthers played on Thursday and won’t play again until Sunday, so he got a little extra downtime than what he otherwise would.

More NFL:

Eagles Vs. Cowboys Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online
Boston Celtics Guard Marcus Smart
Previous Article

Celtics’ Marcus Smart Has Blunt Reason For Getting COVID-19 Vaccine
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) and left fielder Alex Verdugo (99)
Next Article

Watch Red Sox ‘My Story’ Marathon Monday In Celebration Of Hispanic Heritage Month

Picked For You

Related