Xander Bogaerts tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 31 and hasn’t played since. That changed Friday night — without a rehab assignment.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop was in the lineup for the series opener against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. He bypassed a rehab assignment and jumped right back to his spot in the batting order and on the diamond.

Alex Cora explained the decision to NESN’s Jahmai Webster during NESN’s coverage of Red Sox-White Sox.

“You gotta trust Xander, right? He’s not gonna go out there and get four at-bats and not be competitive,” Cora told Webster. “He feels like he’s in good shape, he’ll go over a lot of stuff today, get that (pitching) machine going so he can train his eyes. Hopefully he can run into a few pitches to hit into the air and hit a homer. You gotta trust him.”

Cora also noted that the Red Sox “will take care of” Bogaerts and make sure he reacts just fine to his first game in 10 days.

After all, we have to trust Bogaerts.