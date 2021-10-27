NESN Logo Sign In

When Adam Ottavino signed a three-year deal with the New York Yankees ahead of the 2019 season, he surely wasn’t thinking he’d finish the contract with the Boston Red Sox.

But that is, indeed, what happened, and he’s hitting the market once again with a good bit of uncertainty facing him.

While an effective reliever, he is not the premier arm he was in that winter of 2018. It’s unclear what the Red Sox’s level of interest is in bringing him back, but the Northeastern product “fell in love” with Boston again, and has the door ajar for a possible return.

“It was always a place I wanted to play,” Ottavino said in an exclusive interview with WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “I really love the coaching staff and support staff. I told my wife in May, ‘I’m falling in love again. I don’t know if this is good for my heart.’ It’s been great. I’m really glad it went this way.”

“At this point in my life, I’m open to everything. Of course, I would love to come back, but I don’t want to get emotionally caught one way or the other.”

The Red Sox value depth, and bringing Ottavino back on short money could make plenty of sense for Boston. But that’s just one of many things Chaim Bloom and Co. have to take care of this offseason, so time will tell if Ottavino’s run with the Sox will be a one-year thing.