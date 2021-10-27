NESN Logo Sign In

Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins? Not so fast.

Although John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the Dolphins and Texans had agreed on trade compensation for a deal involving the superstar quarterback, NFL insider Josina Anderson followed up with a report Wednesday that (kind of) threw cold water on the rumor.

According to Anderson, Miami’s trade offer still doesn’t meet the threshold to get a deal done.

While #Texans QB Deshaun Watson has only waived his no-trade clause, thus far, to the #Dolphins (which is true, as 1st reported by @RapSheet )…I'm also told Miami's offer still does not meet the threshold to get a deal done. The price will not bend for MIA, or any other team! — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 27, 2021

This doesn’t mean a trade won’t happen. It simply means we might be further from a resolution than initially anticipated. Anderson noted Houston’s asking price won’t bend for Miami, or any other team looking to acquire Watson.

The Texans reportedly are believed to be seeking three first-round picks, plus additional draft compensation and/or players. Terms of the deal reportedly agreed upon by the Texans and Dolphins are unclear, but McClain noted Tuesday that Houston general manager Nick Caserio should receive the three first-rounders, albeit with less supplemental compensation than desired.

Other teams still could join the Watson sweepstakes. The Panthers, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles are among the clubs that have been floated in trade speculation, although NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Carolina is not expected to pursue Watson at this time.