Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins? Not so fast.
Although John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the Dolphins and Texans had agreed on trade compensation for a deal involving the superstar quarterback, NFL insider Josina Anderson followed up with a report Wednesday that (kind of) threw cold water on the rumor.
According to Anderson, Miami’s trade offer still doesn’t meet the threshold to get a deal done.
This doesn’t mean a trade won’t happen. It simply means we might be further from a resolution than initially anticipated. Anderson noted Houston’s asking price won’t bend for Miami, or any other team looking to acquire Watson.
The Texans reportedly are believed to be seeking three first-round picks, plus additional draft compensation and/or players. Terms of the deal reportedly agreed upon by the Texans and Dolphins are unclear, but McClain noted Tuesday that Houston general manager Nick Caserio should receive the three first-rounders, albeit with less supplemental compensation than desired.
Other teams still could join the Watson sweepstakes. The Panthers, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles are among the clubs that have been floated in trade speculation, although NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Carolina is not expected to pursue Watson at this time.
The Dolphins seemingly have a leg up on the competition, as both Rapoport and Anderson reported that Watson only has waived his no-trade clause for Miami thus far. A deal ultimately could depend on Miami’s willingness to sweeten the pot and/or Dolphins owner Stephen Ross’ stance on Watson’s legal situation.
According to McClain, Ross wants Watson’s legal issues resolved before swinging a trade for the three-time Pro Bowl selection. Watson currently is facing allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct in 22 active lawsuits, and thus it’s difficult to gauge his future between the lines.
All told, per Anderson, there’s no guarantee Watson gets dealt before the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline. The Texans aren’t resigned to just giving away their franchise QB, even though the writing seemingly is on the wall for his eventual departure.
Watson, the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, hasn’t been active for any of Houston’s games this season after requesting a trade over the offseason. The 26-year-old is coming off a 2020 campaign in which he threw for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.