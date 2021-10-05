NESN Logo Sign In

Despite being limited to the dugout, J.D. Martinez still can help the Boston Red Sox overcome the New York Yankees.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Tuesday predicted the slugger will be influential during Boston’s American League Wild Card Game showdown with New York at Fenway Park. An ankle injury will prevent Martinez from playing, but Cora believes he’ll be able to boost his teammates in other ways.

“He’s going to be the best assistant hitting coach ever tonight,” Cora told reporters at his pregame news conference Tuesday.

Alex Cora, speaking to the #RedSox press corps, said J.D. Martinez's ankle is "humongous" and that it's serious for him not to play.



"He's going to be the best assistant hitting coach ever tonight." #RedSox — Mac Cerullo (@MacCerullo) October 5, 2021

Martinez injured his ankle Sunday during the Red Sox’s regular-season finale, and the ailment cost him a spot on Boston’s Wild Card Game roster. Cora said the Red Sox hope Martinez will be available to play in the American League Division Series if Boston tops New York.

JD Martinez wasn't close to being ready, Cora said. His ankle is badly swollen. If the Sox advance, they hope to add him for the DS. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 5, 2021

First pitch of the AL Wild Card Game is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET. Martinez undoubtedly will be hard at work offering his teammates tips by then.