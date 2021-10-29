Who Knew Bill Belichick Hates Patriots All-Blue Uniforms So Much?

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick is a man who knows what he likes and dislikes, and when he really dislikes something the whole team knows it.

The New England Patriots head coach probably wouldn’t stand at the podium and tell reporters his true feelings on things that don’t pertain to the game or the next opponent. But in the locker room apparently is quite the different story.

Such is the case when it came to the all-blue uniforms the Patriots donned.

Chad Brown, who had two stints with the Patriots in 2005 and 2007, and former Pats tight end Christian Fauria told The Athletic of Belichick’s hatred toward the uniforms.

Brown: I think the year before I got there in 2004, they went with the all-blue uniforms. Blue pants and blue jerseys.

Fauria: We lost to Denver. I remember him kind of rambling off all those things and it was so passive-aggressive, “You guys think you’re so smart. That really worked. Whose (expletive) bright idea was this?”

Brown: I think he was still bringing this up in 2007: “We played like crap, we didn’t do this, we did this terribly, but at least it wasn’t as (expletive) bad as that all-blue uniform night.” Even in the midst of him going off and having a rant, there’s a sarcastic funny comment in there that catches your attention.