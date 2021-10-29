Bill Belichick Hints At Larger Role For Patriots Linebacker Jamie Collins

NESN Logo Sign In

Jamie Collins has seen a steady increase in playing time since rejoining the New England Patriots earlier this month.

In the first game of his third Patriots tour, he played 5% of defensive snaps — just three total — in a Week 5 win over the Houston Texans. The next week, he was up to 19%. The next, 25%. He’s also played 21 snaps on special teams over those three contests.

The veteran linebacker’s snap count will plateau at some point. But based on comments Friday by head coach Bill Belichick, expect his role to continue to expand in the coming weeks.

Belichick praised Collins in his morning video conference, saying the 32-year-old has quickly reacclimated to the Patriots’ defense and culture.

“He works hard,” Belichick said. “He knows what to do. He’s great to be around. He’s helped us defensively on all downs, and he’s helped us in the kicking game. So he’s really done everything we’ve asked him to do, and he’s doing it well.

“I’m glad we have him, and I think he’ll continue to probably build those roles a little bit here going forward. And I’m sure he’ll try to make the most of all the opportunities that he gets.”

The Patriots drafted Collins in the second round in 2013, then traded him to Cleveland midway through the 2016 season. He returned for a one-year stint in 2019, then signed with Matt Patricia’s Detroit Lions. Less than a year after the Lions fired Patricia, they booted Collins, as well, cutting him in late September and setting the stage for his latest New England reunion.