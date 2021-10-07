NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak will represent the Czech Republic in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Boston Bruins on Thursday announced the top-line winger was named to Team Czech Republic. Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakub Voracek and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ondrej Palat also will join Pastrnak.

“Really excited. It’s one of the dreams growing up as a kid,” Pastrnak told reporters last week, via the team. “Pretty much all you see back home with the time change was the national team (on television) … hopefully everything goes as planned and I’ll have the opportunity to represent my country.”

Pastrnak has represented his country several times, including the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and 2016 and 2017 World Championships. He also took part in the 2018 NHL China Games.

The NHL will allow its players to participate in the Olympics this season for the first time since 2014.

The 2022 Winter Olympics begin in February in Beijing.