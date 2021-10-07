NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins wrapped up their preseason Wednesday night and fans got a look at how Boston’s opening night lineup could look.

One big question remains, though, and that’s who will get the start in net.

Jeremy Swayman will enter his first full season in the NHL after impressing in 10 games in 2021. He’s looked sharp in the preseason and has drawn positive comments from head coach Bruce Cassidy. Linus Ullmark, meanwhile, probably wishes he had better performances through three games.

The goalie went 0-0-2 with an .839 save percentage. Ullmark gave up 10 goals, including four in the Bruins’ overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday in the preseason finale.

The Bruins now have 10 days until their regular season begins Oct. 16 at TD Garden against the Dallas Stars, and Cassidy revealed what Ullmark must do in order to improve.

“He’s just gotta tighten up,” Cassidy told reporters Wednesday after the game. “Some pucks are finding their way through and for a big man, that’ll be a challenge. That’s how a lot of goalies are judged. Do they get beat with good shots or are they getting through you? We gotta make sure that (goalie coach) Bob (Essensa) tightens him up. Some of the pucks are finding ways to get through him and he’ll have to work through that.”

It certainly will be an adjustment for Ullmark, who spent his first six NHL seasons as a member of the lowly Buffalo Sabres. There’s still time to shake off the rust and make improvements before next weekend, but it’s clear Cassidy will have a tough decision to make for Opening Night.