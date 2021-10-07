Patriots Injury Report: Cornerback Misses Practice With Concussion

NESN Logo Sign In

A concussion kept New England Patriots cornerback Shaun Wade out of practice Thursday.

Wade was the lone new addition to New England’s latest injury report. The rookie has yet to play a snap for the Patriots this season, sitting out the first four games as a healthy scratch after being acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in late August. Wade was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Right tackle Trent Brown (calf) and right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) both did not practice for the second consecutive day. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Mike Onwenu also were out Thursday, as both remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Patriots have been without four-fifths of their starting offensive line in both practices this week, with only center David Andrews participating.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) was upgraded to limited after sitting out Wednesday’s practice.

The same eight players who were limited in practice Wednesday were again on Thursday. That group includes defensive starters Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), Kyle Dugger (hamstring), Jalen Mills (hamstring) and Jonathan Jones (ankle).

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Trent Brown, Calf

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

CB Shaun Wade, Concussion

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Shoulder

S Cody Davis, Knee

S Kyle Dugger, Hamstring

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring

OLB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin