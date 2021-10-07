Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Christian Vázquez Returns For ALDS Game 1

The Boston Red Sox are reverting to type against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Christian Vázquez returns to the Red Sox starting lineup Thursday night for Game 1 of their American League Division Series against the Rays. Vázquez entered Tuesday night’s Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees as a substitute but he starts at catcher and bats eighth for the series opener against the Rays.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora makes several changes to the lineup he used Tuesday. Center fielder Kiké Hernández returns to the leadoff spot, switching places with designated hitter Kyle Schwarber. J.D. Martinez still is recovering from an ankle injury, so he settles for a place on the bench.
Shortstop Xander Bogaerts moves up to No. 3 from No. 4, swapping places with third baseman Rafael Devers.
Right fielder Hunter Renfroe also moves up one spot in the batting order to No. 5, and left fielder Alex Verdugo drops to No. 6.
First baseman Bobby Dalbec bats seventh, moving up one spot as Vázquez returns to the lineup. Second baseman Christian Arroyo bats ninth.
Eduardo Rodriguez takes the mound as Boston’s starting pitcher. He’s 6-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 12 outings since Aug. 1.
The Rays counter with lefty Shane McClanahan.
NESN will air full pregame coverage of Red Sox-Rays, starting at 7 p.m. ET. First pitch from Tropicana Field is scheduled for 8:07 p.m., and FS1 will air the game. Be sure to return to NESN immediately after the final out for postgame coverage.
On the go? Stream NESN’s pregame and postgame coverage on Watch NESN Live.
Here are the full lineups:
BOSTON RED SOX (0-0)
Kiké Hernández, CF
Kyle Schwarber, DH
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Rafael Devers, 3B
Hunter Renfroe, RF
Alex Verdugo, LF
Bobby Dalbec, 1B
Christian Vázquez, C
Christian Arroyo, 2B
Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
TAMPA BAY RAYS (0-0)
Randy Arozarena, LF
Wander Franco, SS
Brandon Lowe, 2B
Nelson Cruz, DH
Yandy Díaz, 3B
Jordan Luplow, 1B
Manuel Margot, RF
Mike Zunino, C
Kevin Kiermaier, CF
Shane McClanahan, LHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)