Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Christian Vázquez Returns For ALDS Game 1

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are reverting to type against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Christian Vázquez returns to the Red Sox starting lineup Thursday night for Game 1 of their American League Division Series against the Rays. Vázquez entered Tuesday night’s Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees as a substitute but he starts at catcher and bats eighth for the series opener against the Rays.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora makes several changes to the lineup he used Tuesday. Center fielder Kiké Hernández returns to the leadoff spot, switching places with designated hitter Kyle Schwarber. J.D. Martinez still is recovering from an ankle injury, so he settles for a place on the bench.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts moves up to No. 3 from No. 4, swapping places with third baseman Rafael Devers.

Right fielder Hunter Renfroe also moves up one spot in the batting order to No. 5, and left fielder Alex Verdugo drops to No. 6.

First baseman Bobby Dalbec bats seventh, moving up one spot as Vázquez returns to the lineup. Second baseman Christian Arroyo bats ninth.

Eduardo Rodriguez takes the mound as Boston’s starting pitcher. He’s 6-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 12 outings since Aug. 1.