Bruins Roster Projection 3.0: Projecting Boston’s Opening Night Lineup

— The fourth line is where things get interesting. It seems like Nosek and Lazar are locks, while Wagner and Frederic are battling for the last spot in the lineup. Frederic hasn’t had the best camp, but he has proven to be a sparkplug at times for the Bruins. We’ll say he cracks the lineup first.

— As for players currently on the roster, this would require Jack Studnicka, Anton Blidh and Karson Kuhlman getting sent down. Studnicka would be a hard cut, but he is waivers exempt, so from an asset management standpoint, it simply might be better for him to just go to the AHL for now.

DEFENSE

Derek Forbort–Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton

Extras: John Moore, Jakub Zboril

— The Forbort-McAvoy combination seemed like something for down the road, however those two have been skating almost exclusively together during camp and preseason games. So, we’ll keep with that until something changes.

— The Reilly-Carlo combo was a good one in a limited look last season. They’ll be together for a while.

— Since he’s not with McAvoy, Grzelcyk plays with Clifton in what could prove to be an over-performing third pairing.

— Moore has looked pretty good this preseason and deserves a spot as a spare defenseman. Zboril has not been electric during camp, but he all but certainly would get picked up on waivers, so the guess here is the Bruins keep two defensemen as extras.

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark