The Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy combination is one of the most efficient defensive pairings in hockey. In an ideal world, the Boston Bruins wouldn’t need to break them up.

But sometimes, it might make more sense for Grzelcyk to play on a lower pairing, and that is among the reasons the Bruins are so hellbent on trying Derek Forbort with McAvoy.

Forbort, a 2010 first-round pick, is not necessarily the type of blueliner you would peg as a bona fide top-pairing defenseman. He is a big body who has fair enough puck-moving ability for a player of his size, but he most certainly falls under the stay-at-home defenseman umbrella.

The Forbort-McAvoy experiment always seemed like something for down the road, and that the former would just start with someone like Connor Clifton. But that hasn’t been the case so far in training camp, as he’s been almost exclusively with McAvoy.

Naturally, Forbort has faced questions about playing with a Norris hopeful.

“He does a really good job of communicating. He’s such a good player that he’s easy to play with,” Forbort said Monday. “My whole career I’ve kind of been with guys like him. Doughty, and then (Neal) Pionk last year. Those three all kind of play very similar to each other. I know my role in that pairing.”

The mentioning of defensive partners is important, and probably a big thing to keep in mind as the Bruins tinker with defensive pairings. It wasn’t just that Forbort would take the occasional shift with Doughty. He was almost always with Doughty — who is one of the defensemen McAvoy has said he modeled his game after — during his time in Los Angeles.