How To Watch Red Sox-Rays ALDS Coverage On NESN

NESN will keep you inside the action, as the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays clash again.
Boston will play Tampa in the best-of-five American League Division Series in the coming days, and NESN will air pregame and postgame coverage of each matchup. Those on the go can catch NESN’s Red Sox-Rays coverage on Watch NESN Live.
The Rays earned home-field advantage by winning the American League East Division this season, so the series will begin Thursday in Tampa, Fla. Game 2 also will take place in the Sunshine State before the series moves to Boston for at least one more game.
Here’s a rundown of NESN’s coverage plans for the Red Sox-Rays ALDS (all times ET):
Thursday, Oct. 7
7 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday Live”
8 p.m. — Game 1: Red Sox at Rays (will air on FS1)
11 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings Live”
Friday, Oct. 8
6 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday Live”
7 p.m. — Game 2: Red Sox at Rays (will air on FS1)
10 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings Live”
Sunday, Oct. 10
3 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday Live”
4 p.m. — Game 3: Red Sox vs. Rays (will air on MLB Network)
7 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings Live”
Games 4 and 5 will take place Monday and Tuesday, respectively, if necessary. FS1 will air the games, with starting times to be determined. NESN will air pregame coverage starting one hour prior to first pitch.
