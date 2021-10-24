Celtics Injuries: Jaylen Brown, Romeo Langford Ruled Out Vs. Rockets

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics will have an opportunity to earn their first win of the season Sunday against the Houston Rockets, but they’ll be attempting to do so without Jaylen Brown and Romeo Langford.

Both players were ruled out for the contest in Houston.

Brown, who dropped a career-high 46 points in the season opener against the New York Knicks before logging 28 minutes in the home opener against the Toronto Raptors, is dealing with knee tendinopathy — the same injury that hindered him through the 2020-21 season.

“He felt a little something last game, so we just want to be extra cautious,” head coach Ime Udoka said prior to Sunday’s game.

Udoka told reporters he believes the knee soreness is a consequence of Brown returning so quickly after testing positive for COVID-19, then going off against the Knicks in the double-overtime loss. Still, it doesn’t seem serious — Udoka said Brown could return for Monday’s clash against the Charlotte Hornets.

In the meantime, Dennis Schröder will start against the Rockets.

Langford is out with left calf tightness. Through two appearances this season, the third-year guard averaged 19.5 minutes on the floor with eight points and two rebounds.