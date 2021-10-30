Celtics Injury Report: Robert Williams Out For Game Vs. Wizards Will Illness

The Celtics may be more shorthanded than originally planned

UPDATE (3:38 p.m. ET): Robert Williams will not play for the Boston Celtics on Saturday against the Washington Wizards as he battles a non-COVID illness. Romeo Langford is available.

ORIGINAL STORY: We know the Celtics will be without Marcus Smart on Saturday, but they may have to battle the Wizards without a center.

Robert Williams was listed as questionable ahead of Boston’s game against the Wizards with a non-COVID ilness, the Celtics announced. Romeo Langford also is questionable with calf tightness.

Here is the full injury report:

The Celtics are 2-3 on the season and will have no easy task in turning things around against a Wizards team that’s 4-1. Between Jaylen Brown struggling with lingering symptoms of COVID-19 and the team not being able to really get into a groove, it’s been a bumpy start for Boston.

The C’s look to lock up their third win of the season with tip-off from Capital One Arena slated for 5 p.m. ET.

