Twitter Reacts to Wild Michigan State-Michigan Upset In Big Ten Week 9

NESN Logo Sign In

We had quite the upset in East Lansing, Mich. on Saturday afternoon.

No. 8 Michigan State rallied from a 16-point deficit to take down No. 6 Michigan in Big Ten action thanks to a fourth-quarter interception by freshman Charles Bailey with one minute remaining to seal the 37-33 victory.

PICKED OFF! @MSU_Football's defense comes up HUGE late! pic.twitter.com/xgfIFHesiC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 30, 2021

Upsets always cause Twitter to react accordingly, whether fans are upset, happy or just content watching a really good college football game, and that’s exactly what happened after the thrilling win.

Michigan was coasting to a W until Jim Harbaugh remembered he was facing a rival. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 30, 2021

I tried to tell everyone Michigan state +4 but nobody wanted to listen ????? — Nicky Los (@NickyGambles) October 30, 2021

Boy michigan really know how to give a game up. — BMB (@afroblac) October 30, 2021

Michigan was supposed to win that game another Harbaugh special — ??????? Brady (@Oozeawesomejuce) October 30, 2021

That was by far the best MSU vs Michigan game since I?ve been alive. BY FAR. — Jsutt?? (@Jaden_sUTTon_3) October 30, 2021

How many times do you have to be outcoached in a big time game even when your team 100% outplays a team to lose your job. Harbaugh is terrible and has ruined Michigan football! Up 30-14 against a team that has one guy on offense and still can?t stop him is sickening. — Cole Braun (@colebraun12) October 30, 2021

Mel Tucker deserves to be BIG 10 coach of the year. Jim Harbaugh MUST be fired. He can?t win when it?s Michigan and Michigan State or Ohio State. Those are the only games that count and loses them. — Paul (@traderpm) October 30, 2021

To make matters worse for Wolverine fans, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker became the first MSU coach to beat Michigan twice in his first two games, according to FOX.

Better luck next time, we guess.