Twitter Reacts to Wild Michigan State-Michigan Upset In Big Ten Week 9

We had quite the upset in East Lansing, Mich. on Saturday afternoon.
No. 8 Michigan State rallied from a 16-point deficit to take down No. 6 Michigan in Big Ten action thanks to a fourth-quarter interception by freshman Charles Bailey with one minute remaining to seal the 37-33 victory.
Upsets always cause Twitter to react accordingly, whether fans are upset, happy or just content watching a really good college football game, and that’s exactly what happened after the thrilling win.
To make matters worse for Wolverine fans, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker became the first MSU coach to beat Michigan twice in his first two games, according to FOX.
Better luck next time, we guess.