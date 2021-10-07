How Xander Bogaerts Felt After Snapping Slump With Home Run

'I continue to trust myself'

Xander Bogaerts stuck in a slump? Not anymore.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop found his footing again during Tuesday’s American League Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees.

Bogaerts expressed during a postgame interview how much he was struggling entering the must-win game. He was just 5-for-32 entering Tuesday.

“I mean I’ve been getting a lot of walks you know, I’ve been getting on base but just maybe not getting as (many) hits as I would want, as much as people would want you know?” Bogaerts told ESPN’s Buster Olney postgame.

However, with a clutch first-inning home run against the Yankees, Bogaerts was able to re-ignite a flame in himself.

“I mean, I just feel like being able to contribute to the team, that’s been a very special feeling (for) this game” Bogaerts revealed. “I continue to trust myself.”

Bogaerts and the rest of the Red Sox will try to keep it going Thursday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

