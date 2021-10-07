Watch Chris Taylor Hit Walk-Off Home Run, Send Dodgers To NLDS

The stage is set for a Dodgers-Giants showdown

by

The St. Louis Cardinals’ magical run came to an end in dramatic fashion Wednesday night.

The Cardinals and the Dodgers were deadlocked at 1-1 in the National League Wild Card Game when Chris Taylor stepped into the batter’s box with two outs and a runner on second in the ninth inning. A single likely would have plated Cody Bellinger but Taylor touched ’em all, ripping a walk-off home run that sent Dodger Stadium into an absolute frenzy.

Los Angeles’ prize for topping St. Louis is a divisional-round date with the rival San Francisco Giants, who edged out the Dodgers for the NL West crown by one game. Game 1 of their NL Division Series is Friday night, with first pitch from Oracle Park set for 9:37 p.m. ET.

