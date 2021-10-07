Watch Chris Taylor Hit Walk-Off Home Run, Send Dodgers To NLDS

NESN Logo Sign In

The St. Louis Cardinals’ magical run came to an end in dramatic fashion Wednesday night.

The Cardinals and the Dodgers were deadlocked at 1-1 in the National League Wild Card Game when Chris Taylor stepped into the batter’s box with two outs and a runner on second in the ninth inning. A single likely would have plated Cody Bellinger but Taylor touched ’em all, ripping a walk-off home run that sent Dodger Stadium into an absolute frenzy.

Los Angeles’ prize for topping St. Louis is a divisional-round date with the rival San Francisco Giants, who edged out the Dodgers for the NL West crown by one game. Game 1 of their NL Division Series is Friday night, with first pitch from Oracle Park set for 9:37 p.m. ET.