Mac Jones completed five passes over the New England Patriots’ final two drives Sunday — drives that produced a game-tying touchdown and a game-winning field goal in a victory over the Houston Texans.

Three of them went to No. 85.

After a quiet start to the season, tight end Hunter Henry is beginning to emerge as one of Jones’ go-to targets in key situations. Over the last three games, only No. 1 receiver Jakobi Meyers has more catches and targets than Henry, who’s caught 15 of 19 balls thrown his way during that span.

Henry was especially impactful during New England’s come-from-behind win in Houston. Just one of his team-high six receptions did not result in either a first down or a touchdown. Two of his catches — including his 13-yard touchdown grab — came on third-and-6, extending a pair of vital fourth-quarter possessions.

The high-priced free agent addition also caught a touchdown the previous week in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Through five games, he’s the only Patriots player with multiple touchdown receptions.

“You’re always trying to build that chemistry, and that comes with repetitions and playing together,” tight ends coach Nick Caley said Wednesday of the burgeoning Jones-Henry connection, which was delayed by a shoulder injury that wiped out Henry’s preseason. “He’s done a good job of getting extra work in, and all of our guys really have.

“I think you’re starting to see those things show up. You see it on Sunday, but really those things show up during the week and that really is what gives players, coaches and staff confidence to do things on game day.”