Fire Aaron Boone? Alex Rodriguez Offers Alternative Plan For Yankees

Alex Rodriguez doesn’t believe the New York Yankees should move on from manager Aaron Boone.

In fact, A-Rod thinks the Bronx Bombers should give their skipper a multiyear contract to remain in pinstripes.

“I would give him a three-year extension,” Rodriguez said Tuesday on FS1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.” “Aaron Boone did a fantastic job. If anyone thinks that Aaron Boone has anything to do with the Yankees’ failures, they’re wrong.”

Boone has been New York’s manager since 2018. He is not under contract for the 2022 season, but ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Tuesday, citing industry sources, that Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner seems inclined to keep Boone.

“He likes (Boone), and I don’t think he blames him for what happened,” a source told Olney.

Boone has drawn a lot of criticism since the Yankees’ loss to the Boston Red Sox last week in the American League Wild Card Game. The Yankees have reached the playoffs in each of Boone’s four seasons as New York’s manager, but they’ve yet to make good on their World Series aspirations, raising questions about whether the organization needs a new voice to get over the hump.

Rodriguez clearly isn’t buying that theory, instead suggesting the Yankees’ issues — and the issues of teams across Major League Baseball — reside elsewhere.