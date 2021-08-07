Jonnu Smith Teases Exciting Role In Patriots’ New-Look Offense

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels might have some tricks up his sleeve involving Jonnu Smith.

Speaking after Friday night’s simulated game inside Gillette Stadium, the multi-talented tight end hinted at new aspects of his skill set we could see for the first time this season.

“I’m just excited to be able to use my ability to its fullest potential,” Smith said. “Even touch some areas where maybe I do some things I’ve never done before. Kind of scratch the surface here and see what lies beneath.”

Smith already was a highly versatile player at his previous NFL stop, lining up all over the formation for the Tennessee Titans and even taking occasional handoffs out of the backfield. He’s carried the ball six times for 82 yards and a touchdown in his four-year career, including a 57-yard dash against the Houston Texans in 2019.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has called Smith “probably the best in the league” at generating yards after the catch. The numbers bear that out: the 25-year-old has ranked in the top three among tight ends in YAC/reception in each of the last two seasons, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

The Patriots shelled out big bucks to overhaul their talent-deficient tight end room this offseason, signing Smith and Hunter Henry in the opening days of free agency. Smith wasn’t on the field much during the spring — he skipped voluntary organized team activities and tweaked his hamstring early in mandatory minicamp — but he’s been a full participant in training camp, showcasing his skills as a blocker and pass-catcher.