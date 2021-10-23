NESN Logo Sign In

Enes Kanter has ruffled some feathers in China, and now the Boston Celtics (and their Chinese fans) are paying for it.

The Celtics center has used his platform to be an activist for a few societal causes he’s passionate about. Recently, he’s channeled his energy into support for Tibetan independence, in the form of social media posts, customized sneakers for the Celtics home opener and a video calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a “brutal dictator.”

As a result, the Chinese government has pulled Celtics broadcasts. According to Ime Udoka, the team hasn’t spoken to Kanter about the controversy.

“We know it’s out there,” Udoka said before Boston’s home opener against the Toronto Raptors, via Jimmy Golden of the Associated Press. “He is very passionate about a lot of things and he has the freedom to say what he wants. That’s above my department.”

Dear Brutal Dictator XI JINPING and the Chinese Government



Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people!#FreeTibet pic.twitter.com/To4qWMXK56 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 20, 2021

More than 150 Tibetan people have burned themselves alive!! ? hoping that such an act would raise more awareness about Tibet.



I stand with my Tibetan brothers and sisters, and I support their calls for Freedom.#FreeTibet #FreedomShoes pic.twitter.com/MKxfs1l7GA — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 20, 2021

This isn’t the first time Kanter has been in hot water with another government. The Turkish native has been very outspoken of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish government, who revoked his passport in 2017 and imprisoned his father.