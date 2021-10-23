Twitter Can’t Help But Laugh At NFL After League Fines CeeDee Lamb

NESN Logo Sign In

The National Football League must have forgot that receipts are ever-lasting when it comes to social media, and many couldn’t help but bring them back out following Saturday’s fine of Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb recorded a game-winning touchdown for the Cowboys in a 35-29 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Lamb beat New England cornerback Jalen Mills on what essentially proved to a poor play call for the moment, crossed the goal line and, after being shoved to the ground by Mills, taunted the first-year Patriot by waving in his face.

“He couldn’t really say nothing,” Lamb said after the game in regards to Mills.

The NFL quickly captured the image of Lamb’s wave and posted it to social media with the caption, “CEEDEE SAID CEE-YA.” That video, however, must have been seen by No Fun League commissioner Roger Goodell, as it was soon deleted as if it never happened.

Only it did happen.

And while it probably would have never been thought about again, the NFL brought it back to the forefront Saturday as they decided to fine Lamb $10,300 for the taunt.

As you may guess, many on social media couldn’t help but laugh at the NFL’s hypocrisy.