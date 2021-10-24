Kiké Hernández Reveals Two Main Reasons He Signed With Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Kiké Hernández is a true utility player, especially after the performance he put together in his 2021 campaign with the Boston Red Sox.

But even if he didn’t truly evolve towards the complete player he became this season, his skillset was sought after, and he and his agent almost certainly had a better deal on the table than the two-year, $14 million contract the Red Sox offered him.

But Boston intrigued him for two main reasons, even despite their last-place finish in the division in 2020.

“Number one, (a two-year deal with the Sox) allowed me to play every day in year one, and two, I wanted to win,” said Hernández, via Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. “I understood that they might not go for it as far as like, going for it — to their eyes, this may not be the year, but I was like, ‘There’s no way in hell Boston fans are gonna let this team not make the playoffs more than three years in a row. So even if we don’t make it to the playoffs in year one, I know that we’re gonna go out there and try to make it in year two, and I want to be a part of that.’ “

Formerly a role player with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Hernández knew if he were to be an everyday starter, it probably wouldn’t be in the infield consistently. Instead, he embraced a spot in center field.

And with more plate appearances, he was able to put it all together at the end of the year, making postseason history for the Red Sox with the most extra-base hits (10) and fourth-most home runs (20).

Unfortunately, the Red Sox’s season didn’t extend as long as they hoped. But Hernández knows the potential for next year.