Ime Udoka Addresses Marcus Smart Suspension; Reported Reason For It

Marcus Smart won’t play for the Boston Celtics in their preseason game against the Miami Heat on Friday night due to violating a team rule, and now we have a bit more clarity as to what happened.

Head coach Ime Udoka met with reporters Thursday afternoon and was asked about what led to the incident.

“It’s internal. We handled it. He’s remorseful and we hold Marcus to a high standard, we made it clear from Day 1,” Udoka told reporters, via NBC Sports Boston. “So, he’ll obviously be out tomorrow night, he’s with us here on the trip, and just look forward to moving on from this, growing and obviously abiding by the team’s rules and principles. Marcus is one of our leaders that we expect a lot from here and he understands that. He’s remorseful and we’ll move on from there.”

Udoka revealed it was a rule he set that was violated.

“One of my rules, we talked it about from Day 1,” Udoka said. “Like I said it’s been handled internally, he won’t play tomorrow, he’ll be ready to go for opening night.”

Smart declined to elaborate, saying it was between him and the team and that it was being “handled in-house,” per CLNS Media.

While we may not know exactly what transpired to cause Smart to be suspended, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the guard missed the team flight to Orlando.