Here Are Most, Least Concerning Patriots Issues Five Games Into Season

If you’ve watched the Patriots this season, you know they have problems. You also know there are reasons (Mac Jones) for believing the future could be bright for Bill Belichick’s team.

But, this being New England, let’s focus on the negatives.

There is a spectrum for this, however. Some of the Patriots’ issues are very concerning, while others might have rosier outlooks.

Let’s get into it:

MOST CONCERNING

Secondary

If it stays healthy, this unit should be just good enough to avoid being a liability. J.C. Jackson might not be a true No. 1 corner — yet — but his ball-hawking prowess is legit and his talent is undeniable. Jalen Mills isn’t great on the outside, but his versatility makes him an asset. And the safeties, led by Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips, certainly are above-average.

But, with Stephon Gilmore now in Carolina, the secondary’s lack of depth could become a major issue. We saw it Sunday in Houston, when the Patriots without an injured Mills, allowed Davis Mills and the Texans to throw all over them for half the game. Mills’s replacement, Joejuan Williams, got benched, and Myles Bryant wound up having to play in the slot. New England tightened things up against the Texans, but how will it do against some of the NFL’s better passing offenses?